A Dying Flower by heftler
A Dying Flower

A dying flower.
Life's fading blush, in orange.
Frozen, forever.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Mark

ace
@heftler
Shutterbug ace
Nice use of selective color.
November 16th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice selective colour
November 16th, 2022  
