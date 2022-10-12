Sign up
1 / 365
A Dying Flower
A dying flower.
Life's fading blush, in orange.
Frozen, forever.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
0
Mark
ace
@heftler
36
photos
6
followers
2
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
10
Comments
2
Seconds
Seconds
Camera
E-M10MarkIV
Taken
12th October 2022 1:25pm
Tags
flower
,
haiku
Shutterbug
ace
Nice use of selective color.
November 16th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice selective colour
November 16th, 2022
