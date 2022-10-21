Sign up
3 / 365
Next
3 / 365
Dead End
The road is ending.
Ten feet? Twenty? Hard to say.
Will you take the path?
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Mark
ace
@heftler
1
2
3
4
Tags
haiku
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I would not be able to resist going to investigate
November 16th, 2022
