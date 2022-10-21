Previous
Dead End by heftler
3 / 365

Dead End

The road is ending.
Ten feet? Twenty? Hard to say.
Will you take the path?
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Mark

ace
@heftler
1% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I would not be able to resist going to investigate
November 16th, 2022  
