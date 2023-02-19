Previous
FoR Frog by heftler
28 / 365

FoR Frog

19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Mark

ace
@heftler
7% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I live how you placed the frog on the diagonal. Beautiful capture of the detail of the leaves.
February 19th, 2023  
Milanie ace
You made me grin - nice detail
February 19th, 2023  
