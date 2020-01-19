Previous
Next
Math exam preparation by heidik
19 / 365

Math exam preparation

Studying up for my math exam on Friday...
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Heidi K

@heidik
I like hedgehogs and wombats, I enjoy taking photos (while learning), doing calligraphy and hanging out with friends.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise