Previous
Next
Painted Shoes by heidik
118 / 365

Painted Shoes

...They kinda remind me of avocados... the left shoe is more worn because it was the shoe
I wore when I broke my right ankle... I felt that they needed new life so I decided to paint them!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Heidi K

@heidik
I like wombats. I enjoy learning different photography techniques, doing calligraphy, hand lettering and hanging out with friends and family. I hope 2021 will be...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise