120 / 365
Eustace Shrub
He's a bears paw cactus, and one of my favorite plants (maybe that's because it's staying alive and actually growing!)
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
Heidi K
@heidik
I like wombats. I enjoy learning different photography techniques, doing calligraphy, hand lettering and hanging out with friends and family. I hope 2021 will be...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
9th June 2021 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
