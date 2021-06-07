Previous
Next
Oh Brother by heidik
121 / 365

Oh Brother

As I was trying to take yesterdays photo, I had to go out and clean the bird poop off of the outside of my window, I forgot to move the ladder and low and behold the brother appeared!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Heidi K

@heidik
I like wombats. I enjoy learning different photography techniques, doing calligraphy, hand lettering and hanging out with friends and family. I hope 2021 will be...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise