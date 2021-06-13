Previous
Next
Flight by heidik
127 / 365

Flight

I got a cool experience today! These are the scenes from a Cessna, over the lake and showcasing the horizon!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Heidi K

@heidik
I like wombats. I enjoy learning different photography techniques, doing calligraphy, hand lettering and hanging out with friends and family. I hope 2021 will be...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise