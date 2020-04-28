Previous
Next
Facemask Fabric by helenacharles
Photo 567

Facemask Fabric

Not sure what what would work best across my mouth and nose... An elephant... 🐘 or a dog... 🐶 ?
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Waterfall & Angel

@helenacharles
After taking a little break from 365 for a few months months, I'm starting yet again with the intention of completing at least another year......
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise