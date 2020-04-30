Previous
Bournville Park 🏞 by helenacharles
Photo 569

Bournville Park 🏞

Using my daily exercise allowance and included a walk through Bournville Park in the couple of hours of sunshine we finally got yesterday. It was worth the wait. 🏞
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

@helenacharles
