Bench Mark

This bench in Bournville Park looks dwarfed beneath the trees along the path. 🏞🌲

As a complete aside... 21 years ago today, was my first day as a non smoker after around 25 years on the dirty weed! (I'd love to sit on that bench and smoke just one noe - just for old time's sake... But I can safely say, I never will! 😇)