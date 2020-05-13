Previous
Next
Pretty Puzzling by helenacharles
Photo 582

Pretty Puzzling

Delighted to find this popped through my letterbox - a gift from my employers to keep me occupied during furlough! How lovely! 😊
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Waterfall & Angel

@helenacharles
After being absent for many, many months, the current climate leaves no excuse to stay absent any longer! Only using my phone for now -...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it ...
May 13th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
What a lovely gift. Enjoy!
May 13th, 2020  
Shirley B
What a kind gift. So you didn't get your ideas from this book, for the quiz you set for us ?
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise