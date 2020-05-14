Previous
Road to Hell by helenacharles
Road to Hell

Loved this picture when I took it but, sadly, in reality, it's just a path, in a park, in a city, in a country, in a world, that's infested with a filthy virus and, despite appearances - leads nowhere.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

