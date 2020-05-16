Previous
Walk in the Park - 2 🏞 by helenacharles
Walk in the Park - 2 🏞

Getting fitter since lockdown started... I can now manage this path - which is steeper than it looks - without gasping for air by the time I reach the top! (Although I still prefer walking down it, than up it!) 😁
16th May 2020 16th May 20

@helenacharles
After being absent for many, many months, the current climate leaves no excuse to stay absent any longer! Only using my phone for now -...
