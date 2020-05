Freudian Slip

I passed a house, a couple of evenings ago while out walking, where the residents had left two box loads of books outside for people to help themselves... How lovely! 📚

It wasn't until I'd got mine home, wiped them over with disinfectant and then saw them side by side, that I laughed at the titles I'd chosen!

I wonder what Freud would have made of this unconscious selection!

Discuss....! 😂