Procrastination by helenacharles
Photo 595

Procrastination

This afternoon's job was to substantially reduce the size of this overgrown pyracantha... Loppers at the ready, I didn't have the heart to do it after seeing the flowers smothered in bees! 🐝
That's my excuse and I'm sticking to it!
26th May 2020 26th May 20

