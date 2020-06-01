Previous
Branching Out by helenacharles
Photo 601

Branching Out

A nicely weathered and twisted branch, rescued from my garden during a serious, long overdue, tidy up!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Waterfall & Angel

@helenacharles
After being absent for many, many months, the current climate leaves no excuse to stay absent any longer! Only using my phone for now -...
Photo Details

