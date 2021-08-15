Previous
Amateur flower arrangement! by helenam
Amateur flower arrangement!

As you can see, I'm not good at flower arrangements, I just pick them, and plonk in a vase!!!!
15th August 2021

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
