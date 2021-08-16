Previous
Next
Dawlish with cruise ship on horizon by helenam
15 / 365

Dawlish with cruise ship on horizon

The cruise ship looks a lot closer in real life. I take all my photos with my mobile phone, so don't have all the facilities to make perfect shots!!!
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise