Decorated post box in Dawlish
Decorated post box in Dawlish

I saw this on my walk this morning. I think it's really clever. Brightened up a grey day.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
