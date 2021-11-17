Previous
Exposed sea life by helenam
113 / 365

Exposed sea life

The sea wall whilst the tide was out.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
Sporen Maken
So colourful
November 17th, 2021  
