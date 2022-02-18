Previous
Fallen branch by helenam
224 / 365

Fallen branch

Real severe gales this morning. Loads of trees and branches down. Just cleared this one out of the road.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
