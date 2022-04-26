Sign up
293 / 365
Morning ablutions
Couldn't believe this man having a shave on a wall in the city centre!
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
0
Helena
@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
293
photos
15
followers
14
following
80% complete
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Tags
candid
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 26th, 2022
