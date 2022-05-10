Sign up
307 / 365
Garden flowers
A bunch of flowers from a friend, so much nicer than a bought one.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Helena
@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
flowers
