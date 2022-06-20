Sign up
Previous
Next
350 / 365
End result from yesterday's desk building
Packed up to return. Three bits missing, and other bits damaged. One wasted morning.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
0
Helena
@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics.
350
photos
16
followers
15
following
95% complete
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
J8210
Taken
20th June 2022 4:45am
bkb in the city
I trust things will work out
June 20th, 2022
