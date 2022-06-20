Previous
Next
End result from yesterday's desk building by helenam
350 / 365

End result from yesterday's desk building

Packed up to return. Three bits missing, and other bits damaged. One wasted morning.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
I trust things will work out
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise