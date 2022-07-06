Previous
Next
Graffiti artist at work by helenam
Photo 367

Graffiti artist at work

Talented individual.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Helena

@helenam
Living in beautiful Devon. Happily married, and feeling grateful and blessed for both. Using my smart phone to take these pics. Don't expect masterpieces, I'm no...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Always nice when you can capture the artist at work
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise