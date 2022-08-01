Previous
Day 365 - challenge complete by helenam
Day 365 - challenge complete

Thanks everyone for all your comments and support. I have enjoyed doing this over the past year. Proud that I stuck at it, despite days of zero inspiration!!
So for the moment, it's over and out!!!!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Amarante
Congratulations! What an achievement. Well done!
August 1st, 2022  
