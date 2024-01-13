Previous
Daffodils by helenawall
13 / 365

Daffodils

A promise of spring. I’m enjoying January for once, looking forward to the year ahead and preparing.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
