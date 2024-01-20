Previous
Fish and chips by helenawall
Fish and chips

From Ye Olde Chip Shop at the Royal British Legion in Moulton. Cooked in beef dripping and lovely.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Helena Wallace

@helenawall
