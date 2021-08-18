Abstract

I was looking forward to trying a zoom burst - at last having a camera with which I could to this. I even had a bit of a practice yesterday.



Didn't quite work out today and the abstract I have ended up with here is a cross between a zoom burst and ICM. Well at least it got me off automatic to slow down the shutter speed and try and compensate by stopping down the exposure. Alas, too much, and I had to do a tiny bit of added exposure to make this passable. Day 5 and I have broken the rules already. Tut, tut.



I prefer this on black.