Previous
Next
on the move by helenhall
341 / 365

on the move

A third option. Here he is, with scooter in the air.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like the action here- the foot up-lifted, his concentration on the ramp but the pole is so close to him it's a bit of a distraction. So the first one remains the strongest shot in my mind (yesterday's photo that is).
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise