341 / 365
on the move
A third option. Here he is, with scooter in the air.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2387
photos
123
followers
77
following
93% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365 extras
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like the action here- the foot up-lifted, his concentration on the ramp but the pole is so close to him it's a bit of a distraction. So the first one remains the strongest shot in my mind (yesterday's photo that is).
September 27th, 2022
