Naomi

This is Naomi. She is a well known character around Bedford since she dresses like this every day. She tells me that she hates the way modern women dress.



Naomi is 90 and grew up in Bedford. She was persuaded to be a model at a portrait evening at camera club. I nearly didn't go because the whole process of portrait photography daunts me, but I decided it would be good for me and that I might learn something useful.



I did. I learned for myself that if you put the camera down and engage someone in conversation for a while, you get a much better picture when you pick the camera up again. Of course I knew this, but putting it into practice and seeing the results before and after really hammered the lesson home for me.



The lighting was all set up - so I claim no technical expertise, but the pose came from me seeing her raise her arm and knowing that is what I wanted in the pose.



I am pleased with the result and it was a real privilege to have spoken with and photographed Naomi. When people stop her in the street, she says she doesn't usually allow them to take a photo - and it was clear to start with that she was not comfortable in front of the camera. I also learned some useful tips like how to store a collection of big hats!



Taken at a camera club portrait evening