yellow 1 by helenhall
347 / 365

yellow 1

Happy St David's Day!
There is about an hour of it left here in the UK so I am a bit late with my greeting.

Once more I enter into the rainbow challenge without a plan and I only took one shot of these daffodils which were heading for my Welsh mother-in-law's grave. It seems that I didn't get the focus quite right.

But what I did discover is how to use white balance settings to put a colour hue on the background of the photo. So perhaps that is a bit of a theme to keep the month's rainbow looking uniform.
1st March 2023

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details

FBailey
Thanks for that tip - I'd forgotten that was even possible. V apt image
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely , and I’m like FBailey Re white balance just need to figure how to do lol
March 1st, 2023  
