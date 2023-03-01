yellow 1

Happy St David's Day!

There is about an hour of it left here in the UK so I am a bit late with my greeting.



Once more I enter into the rainbow challenge without a plan and I only took one shot of these daffodils which were heading for my Welsh mother-in-law's grave. It seems that I didn't get the focus quite right.



But what I did discover is how to use white balance settings to put a colour hue on the background of the photo. So perhaps that is a bit of a theme to keep the month's rainbow looking uniform.