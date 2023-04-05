Previous
Next
The Bridge (5) by helenhall
353 / 365

The Bridge (5)

Each time I go to take just one photo of the bridge I find myself coming back with several. Today I explored the top of the bridge. Each side has footpaths the width of a car but I confess that I have never before walked over it. There is a network of paths going under and a small pedestrian footbridge which takes me over the river and so I can not see why anyone would need to walk over this route.

I quite like how this came out with just the narrow focus on the supporting post and the car lined up beside it in the image.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Interesting
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise