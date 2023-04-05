The Bridge (5)

Each time I go to take just one photo of the bridge I find myself coming back with several. Today I explored the top of the bridge. Each side has footpaths the width of a car but I confess that I have never before walked over it. There is a network of paths going under and a small pedestrian footbridge which takes me over the river and so I can not see why anyone would need to walk over this route.



I quite like how this came out with just the narrow focus on the supporting post and the car lined up beside it in the image.