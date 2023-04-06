Previous
The Bridge (6) by helenhall
354 / 365

The Bridge (6)

Foot prints, quite high on a pillar on the underside of the bridge.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Helen Jane

Dawn ace
An interesting shot and makes you wonder how they got there lol
April 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
on the underside !!!! There is a story there !
April 6th, 2023  
