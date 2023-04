The Bridge (6)

As yesterday was a bright sunny day, with strong reflections in the river, I thought I would present to you a fuller picture of the underside of Longholme bridge.



I'm popping there each day and collecting far too many images than I know what to do with. My aim is to post one taken on the day as much as possible this month but each time I go I take several or more and then can't decide which one to post!