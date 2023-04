The Bridge (12)

In order to take this view of the bridge I had to walk across a grassy bank and perch at the top of a steep incline. I'm venturing to places not intended for pedestrians and passers by. Hope I don't get arrested before the end of the month!



Another busy day. My son is staying and I am preparing for an Art exhibition - hope to get a bit more time on this soon but in the meanwhile, thanks for viewing.