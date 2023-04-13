Previous
Next
The Bridge (13) by helenhall
361 / 365

The Bridge (13)

Only 13?
I feel like I have been taking pictures of this bridge for months!

Today, I decided to feature the horizontal layers seen here from the bridge just before it crosses the river. These looked better in black and white.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise