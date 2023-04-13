Sign up
The Bridge (13)
Only 13?
I feel like I have been taking pictures of this bridge for months!
Today, I decided to feature the horizontal layers seen here from the bridge just before it crosses the river. These looked better in black and white.
13th April 2023
Helen Jane
@helenhall
