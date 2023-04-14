Previous
The bridge (14) by helenhall
The bridge (14)

If you are still with me on these then I applaud you.

This has been edited by controlling the colour sliders in adobe camera raw until I thought the contrast balance was about right. All good practice to consolidate my new skills before moving on to the next phase of training - I have to wait until July!

Ever tried editing photos whilst you are being given a back massage? It makes for slow and difficult progress! But my eldest son does a very good massage and it would be churlish of me to ask him to stop, especially as he is only home once in a while.
