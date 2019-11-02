Previous
Next
woodpecker in Tier Garten by helenhall
Photo 1364

woodpecker in Tier Garten

We had a brief visit to Berlin at the start of November last year. That was four months ago and I have not yet processed or posted any photos from the trip.

As I have nothing recent to post. I thought I would put in an appearance on the project by filling a gap here and there, and now and then.

There was a lot of bird life in Tier Garten, on the West side of Brandenburg gate and this woodpecker put in a long enough appearance for me to get a decent focus on it.

2nd November 2019 2nd Nov 19

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
wonderful woodpecker
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise