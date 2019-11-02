Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1364
woodpecker in Tier Garten
We had a brief visit to Berlin at the start of November last year. That was four months ago and I have not yet processed or posted any photos from the trip.
As I have nothing recent to post. I thought I would put in an appearance on the project by filling a gap here and there, and now and then.
There was a lot of bird life in Tier Garten, on the West side of Brandenburg gate and this woodpecker put in a long enough appearance for me to get a decent focus on it.
2nd November 2019
2nd Nov 19
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1782
photos
134
followers
76
following
388% complete
View this month »
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
2nd November 2019 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodpecker
Phil Howcroft
wonderful woodpecker
March 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close