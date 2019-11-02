woodpecker in Tier Garten

We had a brief visit to Berlin at the start of November last year. That was four months ago and I have not yet processed or posted any photos from the trip.



As I have nothing recent to post. I thought I would put in an appearance on the project by filling a gap here and there, and now and then.



There was a lot of bird life in Tier Garten, on the West side of Brandenburg gate and this woodpecker put in a long enough appearance for me to get a decent focus on it.



