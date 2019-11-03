Tier Garten, Berlin

Another from our wonder around Tier Garten near Brandenburg gate. We packed so much in to our two days there and there were so many memories to evoke - those of history lessons from school days and beyond; those of an architecture trip made from my University days when the wall was still standing and East and West Germany were a million miles apart; those absorbed through tales my mother told of the time when she lived in Berlin during the air lift.



And now, the memory of standing here, in the rain, unable to go any further with the pain in my knee. Discussing and explaining at length the rule of thirds with my sister as I took this photo.



