Olympiastadion Berlin

There is so much to process as one wanders around the stadium of the 1936 Summer Olympics. The vastness of the architecture, the great athletes in their prime - such as Jesse Owens, and of course its use for Nazi propaganda. There is a sense of solemnity and heaviness about the place and I can't help but think it must still be present even when the stadium is in use for open air concerts and international football today.