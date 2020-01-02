Ivy in isolation

It is not often one sees ivy taking a lone journey, twisting and turning through the air, but here at Quarry Bank the Ivy was dangling from the trees and caught my eye for a picture.



This got me thinking. How often do we go exploring away from the beliefs and traditions that we cling on to in life? Can we survive independently of them and do our own thinking? Sometimes, by journeying away and then returning back, we can see which of those traditions can support us, and which may have been suffocating us.



It is a thesis which I heard expounded most eloquently by an Australian poet Joel McKerrow, at Greenbelt last year. So now I am reminded to go and check out some of his poetry again.



Today, sadly, there were no pictures. But instead, there were sounds. I was thankful for the wall of bird song that accompanied me along my route to work.