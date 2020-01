Nose Dive (2)

I felt there was room to explore more with the swan head collection from yesterday, so tried a conversion to black and white - whilst trying to remember some of the things learned at camera club earlier this week.



It has been a beautiful sunny day, but my agenda has not allowed me to get out with the camera despite it being my 'day off'.



I will try again tomorrow!



I am thankful that it is the weekend and we have it to ourselves.