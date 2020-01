Established 1848

I have been out this morning in my wellyboots splashing around in the flood water and taking a few shots. I'm thankful for the sunshine which made it fun as I explored territory where no one else seemed to be going.



However, today I must post my architecture shot which will be the submission for week three of the 52 week challenge. Another shop front, and another bird perching on the top, but I think you will agree, this one has a little more credibility as an architectural submission.