The lake rushing to meet the river by helenhall
Photo 1390

The lake rushing to meet the river

Despite my best efforts, I found myself having to work all last evening and so was not able to catch up with you all. The delight still awaits me, but I am suffering from eye strain so will need to take a screen break for a while.

I am posting a couple more from last weekend. I sent a few to my Dad - he enjoys seeing my photos and it gives me great pleasure to know that since he has always been a harsh critic . Dad chose two from those that I sent that he said 'told the story'. Here is the first.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

