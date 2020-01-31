Joyfully created

I seem to have taken nothing for a while, not without reason I hasten to add.



But with a day at home today, baking and generally preparing for visitors from our twinning town in the West Bank, I have snatched a few minutes to play on the computer.



Camera club this week had a session on creating abstracts on photoshop, so I thought I would have a go at some of the techniques that were mentioned. I didn't really end up with an abstract but I settled for this. I kind of had a vase shape so thought I would add a flower. A combination of natures creation and my creation so to speak.



In case of interest, I have added the starting point for this image in my extras album.