Previous
Next
Joyfully created by helenhall
Photo 1396

Joyfully created

I seem to have taken nothing for a while, not without reason I hasten to add.

But with a day at home today, baking and generally preparing for visitors from our twinning town in the West Bank, I have snatched a few minutes to play on the computer.

Camera club this week had a session on creating abstracts on photoshop, so I thought I would have a go at some of the techniques that were mentioned. I didn't really end up with an abstract but I settled for this. I kind of had a vase shape so thought I would add a flower. A combination of natures creation and my creation so to speak.

In case of interest, I have added the starting point for this image in my extras album.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise