Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1401
First Blossom
An early morning walk around the finger lakes, with just the bird song and my thoughts to accompany me.
So good for the soul.
No matter what craziness is happening all around, no matter who holds power, the morning breaks, the song thrush sings his heart out, the blossom opens and confidently greets the day.
I am reminded that there is a greater power at work. And hope returns.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
3
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1764
photos
134
followers
76
following
383% complete
View this month »
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Latest from all albums
1395
1396
1397
1398
331
1399
1400
1401
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
1st February 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Consider the lilies... a simple and beautiful capture.
February 2nd, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely bokeh, beautiful B&W
February 2nd, 2020
Day by day
Sounds perfect......just what's needed to recharge the batteries........and a gorgeous photo too. Fav.
February 2nd, 2020
