First Blossom by helenhall
Photo 1401

First Blossom

An early morning walk around the finger lakes, with just the bird song and my thoughts to accompany me.

So good for the soul.

No matter what craziness is happening all around, no matter who holds power, the morning breaks, the song thrush sings his heart out, the blossom opens and confidently greets the day.

I am reminded that there is a greater power at work. And hope returns.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Consider the lilies... a simple and beautiful capture.
February 2nd, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely bokeh, beautiful B&W
February 2nd, 2020  
Day by day
Sounds perfect......just what's needed to recharge the batteries........and a gorgeous photo too. Fav.
February 2nd, 2020  
