The demise of the high street (3)

Retail outlets like this one come and go all the time. We barely notice - except that this boarded up, closed for business look has become increasingly and alarmingly prevalent throughout the town centre over these past months. This one, was the Card Factory, until just a few months ago.



I had in mind to run a short series on the demise of the high street, when the week of black and white with an architectural theme came up in the flash of red challenge.



I have found it difficult to take any of these buildings in an interesting way. They are, after all, just shop fronts with very little remarkable about them except for the story that together they tell.