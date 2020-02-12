Previous
The demise of the high street (4) by helenhall
The demise of the high street (4)

A free house close to the town centre shut its doors to the public a couple of years ago and sits still empty. Atleast the pub across the road which has also been closed for a couple of years, has now had a refurb and is back in business. "The Barley Mow – the country’s longest-established and much-loved LGBT venue – is back in safe hands following the departure of its disgraced former tenant, Daniel Fisher."

I had in mind to run a short series on the demise of the high street, when the week of black and white with an architectural theme came up in the flash of red challenge.

I have found it difficult to take any of these buildings in an interesting way. They are, after all, just shop fronts with very little remarkable about them except for the story that together they tell.

12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Janet B. ace
I think you did a great job of composing this shot. It’s very pleasing to the eye with its beautiful pattern of lines, and I enjoy hearing about this interesting area. The black and white treatment suits the subject perfectly.
February 18th, 2020  
